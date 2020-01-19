Home

Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-561-6474
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Catherine of Siena Church
SARANETZ ROSEMARIE

Age 91, of Beechview, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Beloved sister of Elizabeth Wolff, and the late Anna Beck, Anthony Saranetz, Mary Goral, Helen Kompardo, Stella Mikelas, Walter Saranetz, Martha Krenjeck and Catherine Saranetz; daughter of the late John and Rose Saranetz; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. As per Rosemarie's wishes, there will be no visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Catherine of Siena Church, on Monday at 11:30 a.m. Inurnment to take place at a later date in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Portage, PA. Arrangements entrusted to BRUSCO - NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD. Add a tribute: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
