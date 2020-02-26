|
|
SCIULLI ROSEMARIE "ROSIE"
Peacefully on February 23, 2020. Rosie, of Oakland, formerly of Bloomfield. Beloved wife of the late Mario. Loving mother of Anna Marie Ceccarelli, Mario (Renee Catanzaro) Sciulli. Devoted grandmother of John, Brian (Tayna) Tamburrielo, Jason Ceccarelli, Hannah, Veronica Rose Sciulli. Great-grandmother of Alexa Tamburrielo; also survived by loving family and friends. Rosie loved to cook and bake for family and friends, also cooked for many years for Headstart Program in Hazelwood. Family and friends are welcomed in the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street (Oakland). Thursday, 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 9:30 a.m. in St. Regis Church. Interment in Allegheny Cemetery. Visit Rosie's memorial page at ELACHKO.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020