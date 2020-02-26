Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-682-3257
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Regis Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSEMARIE SCIULLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSEMARIE "ROSIE" SCIULLI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSEMARIE "ROSIE" SCIULLI Obituary
SCIULLI ROSEMARIE "ROSIE"

Peacefully on February 23, 2020. Rosie, of Oakland, formerly of Bloomfield. Beloved wife of the late Mario. Loving mother of Anna Marie Ceccarelli, Mario (Renee Catanzaro) Sciulli. Devoted grandmother of John, Brian (Tayna) Tamburrielo, Jason Ceccarelli, Hannah, Veronica Rose Sciulli. Great-grandmother of Alexa Tamburrielo; also survived by loving family and friends. Rosie loved to cook and bake for family and friends, also cooked for many years for Headstart Program in Hazelwood. Family and friends are welcomed in the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street (Oakland). Thursday, 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 9:30 a.m. in St. Regis Church. Interment in Allegheny Cemetery. Visit Rosie's memorial page at ELACHKO.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSEMARIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -