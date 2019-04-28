Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
ROSEMARY C. (RUFFING) BURRY

BURRY ROSEMARY C. (RUFFING)

Age 97, peacefully at home on Saturday, April 27, 2019, of Bethel Park. Beloved wife of the late Robert Burry; beloved daughter of the late George and Mary Ruffing; loving mother of David R. (Sharon), Richard A., Janet (Edward) Klein and Robert C.; proud grandmother of Kirstin (Brad) Sfara and Lauren Klein; great-grandmother of William E. Sfara; sister of Joseph (the late Thelma) Ruffing, Helen (the late William) Paulick and the late Charles (Betty), Marie (John) Donaldson, Ralph (Helen), Clara (survived by Richard) Andrulonis, Regis (Loretta), George (Frances), Walter (Lois), James (Margaret), John "Jack" and Eileen (James) Wilson; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Thursday morning at 10:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Germaine Church at 11:00 a.m.  If desired, family suggests contributions to : Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 1100 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
