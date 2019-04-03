TRITSCHLER ROSEMARY C. "POSEY"

On Monday, April 1, 2019, Rosemary C. "Posey" , age 84, of Overbrook, formerly of South Park. Beloved wife of the late Hilary J. "Skip" Tritschler; loving mother of Patty Walker and John (Stacey) Tritschler; grandmother of Corey (Jen) Walker, John (Ashley) Tritschler, Robert Tritschler, Rosemary Tritschler, and Joseph Tritschler; great-grandmother of Rilynn and Bree; sister of John (Denise) Crawford and the late Patricia Harr and Robert Crawford; cousin of Carole Beck; also survived by nieces and nephews. Posey was an operations manager for Mellon Bank. She retired early to care for her mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a fun-loving person with a good sense of humor, even after fighting numerous illnesses towards the end of her life. Friends received Thursday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Rd. (at 6th St.), South Park Twp. (412-655-4600), where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Posey's name to - Pittsburgh, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Condolences may be offered for the family at griffithfh.com.