Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSEMARY SEKOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSEMARY E. (COST) SEKOWSKI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROSEMARY E. (COST) SEKOWSKI Obituary
SEKOWSKI ROSEMARY E. (COST)

Formerly of Forest Hills and Monroeville, age 78, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Sekowski for 56 years. Loving mother of Gina (Walter) Scheller of Upper St. Clair, Raymond A. (Christine) Sekowski of Penn Twp. and Jaime (Michael) Jackson of Churchill. Treasured grandmother of Erich (Shannon) Scheller, Samuel Scheller, Brett (Alexandra) Scheller and Madyson Scheller; Gabriella, Anthony and Alexia Sekowski; Domenic and Angelina Greco, Chase and Cameron Jackson. Great-grandmother of Emily, Caroline and Rhys Scheller. Sister of Frank "Sonny" (Lorraine) Cost, Charles L."Corky" (Nancy) Cost and the late Theresa Weik. Rosemary was always proud and pleased to focus her life and energy entirely on her family. Friends are welcome on Friday from 5-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Bernadette Church. Rosemary will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now