SEKOWSKI ROSEMARY E. (COST)

Formerly of Forest Hills and Monroeville, age 78, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Sekowski for 56 years. Loving mother of Gina (Walter) Scheller of Upper St. Clair, Raymond A. (Christine) Sekowski of Penn Twp. and Jaime (Michael) Jackson of Churchill. Treasured grandmother of Erich (Shannon) Scheller, Samuel Scheller, Brett (Alexandra) Scheller and Madyson Scheller; Gabriella, Anthony and Alexia Sekowski; Domenic and Angelina Greco, Chase and Cameron Jackson. Great-grandmother of Emily, Caroline and Rhys Scheller. Sister of Frank "Sonny" (Lorraine) Cost, Charles L."Corky" (Nancy) Cost and the late Theresa Weik. Rosemary was always proud and pleased to focus her life and energy entirely on her family. Friends are welcome on Friday from 5-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Bernadette Church. Rosemary will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery.