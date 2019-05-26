COLWES ROSEMARY F.

In Loving Memory of Rosemary F. Colwes, December 16, 1929 - May 21, 2019. In 1952, she married David W. Colwes, Jr., her beloved husband for 46 years, until his death in 1998. Loving mother of Dean (Debbie) Colwes and Tracy (Matt) Scott; cherished grandmother of Aaron (Shana) Colwes, Brandon Colwes, Trevor (Megan) Colwes, and Kalan (Bethany Lockerbie) Scott; cherished great-grandmother of David and Lucy Colwes, Jack and Elise Colwes, and Arya Scott; dear sister of the late Loretta Proie. Among her descendants, are her sisters, children, Sherry Miller, Mark Proie, and many nieces and nephews. Rosemary graduated from South Hills High School in 1948. She worked for the Koppers Corporation before marriage and followed her husband in the Army to Munich, Germany, where she worked for Radio Free Europe, with extensive European travel for one year. Moving to Mt. Lebanon in 1963 and working for Pediatricians McHenry & Lanz as office manager for 20 plus years, she was a member of Sunset Hills Presbyterian Church and a passionate conservative who loved her country. Rosemary passed due to natural causes at 89 years of age, but lived a rich life. A devoted mom, grandmother, and loving sister. She will forever remain in our thoughts, but especially in our hearts. Love you, Mom. A service will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 412-531-4000. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.