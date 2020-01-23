Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
MATTHEWS ROSEMARY F. (SEYBOLD)

Age 90, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, of Overbrook. Wife of the late Bernard Matthews; mother of Linda (Al) Iocca, Pat Matthews and Richard (Barb Zerbee) Matthews; grandmother of Kelly (Cory) Smith and David Iocca; great-grandmother of Macy and Mallory Smith; daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy Seybold. Visitations at BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Rd. on Friday 3:00-7:30 p.m. Funeral Services at 7:30 p.m. 


www.BoronFuneralHome.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
