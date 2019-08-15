Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bede Parish
509 Dallas Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
ROSEMARY "ROSIE" FITZGERALD


1956 - 2019
ROSEMARY "ROSIE" FITZGERALD Obituary
FITZGERALD ROSEMARY "ROSIE"

Rosie was called home to Heaven on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Born on November 12, 1956, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Rosie was the seventh of the twelve children of the late William J. and Jean (McCann) Fitzgerald. She is survived by her sisters and brothers, Mary Jean Havern (David), William, Jr. (Irene), Patricia Zakowski (Thomas), Timothy (Kimberly), Margaret, Thomas (Cynthia), Elizabeth, Michael (Teresa), Kathleen Oberschelp (Michael), Paul (Laurie) and Charles (Sherri). Throughout her life, Rosie followed her heart and faith by helping those in need. Her generous and hard working spirit was reflected in her employment positions at ARC Allegheny, the Women's Center and Shelter, and her beloved St. Bede Parish. Rosie had the ability to put everyone she met at ease with her positivity and kindness. She was a bright, passionate, and caring person. She truly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and they adored her. Rosie celebrated life daily, never forgetting an important date or missing an opportunity to show her devotion to her 33 nephews and nieces; 20 grandnephews and nieces; and four Godsons. Rosie will be sorely missed by all who knew her. And while her passing may deny us of the joy and warmth of her personality, her loss will never erase the legacy of her love. Visitation is private with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bede Parish, 509 Dallas Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208 at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society or . Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
