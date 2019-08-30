|
VALKO-CLISH ROSEMARY JOAN
Rosemary Joan Valko-Clish, loving mother and grandmother, passed away suddenly Saturday, August 24 at the age of 80 while home with her family. Rosemary was born on June 16, 1939 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to John and Emily Rizzo-Valko. Rosemary was a progressive mother, raising four daughters single handedly while managing her business. She owned and operated a ceramic studio for fifteen years. She loved her family with all of her heart. Her giving, thoughtful, and generous acts created strong friendships at Twin Towers Apartments and Life Pittsburgh. Rosemary will be painfully missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her four daughters, Rea Ann Clish-Knapp, Pensacola, FL; Rochelle Ann Clish-England, Coral Springs, FL; Remily Ann Clish-El-Sayed, Livermore, CA; and Rosetta Ann Clish-Coco, Pittsburgh, PA. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, Dormont, 2630 West Liberty Avenue, 15216, (412) 531-4000. A mass service will be held at St.Bernard Church, Saturday, December 28, 2019, 11:30 a.m. Please view and add tributes to www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019