|
|
JORDANOFF ROSEMARY (VASIL)
Of West Homestead, on October 14, 2019, age 79. Loving mother of Nick (Stacy) Jordanoff; proud grandmother of Amanda Jordanoff. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m. where a Panachida Service will be held at 1 p,m. Funeral Service Monday, 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 903 Ann Street, Homestead. Everyone please meet at church.
www.swgfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019