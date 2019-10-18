Home

ROSEMARY (VASIL) JORDANOFF

ROSEMARY (VASIL) JORDANOFF Obituary
JORDANOFF ROSEMARY (VASIL)

Of West Homestead, on October 14, 2019, age 79. Loving mother of Nick (Stacy) Jordanoff; proud grandmother of Amanda Jordanoff.  Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m. where a Panachida Service will be held at 1 p,m. Funeral Service Monday, 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 903 Ann Street, Homestead.  Everyone please meet at church.  


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019
