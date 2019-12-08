Home

ROSEMARY (KOSSLOW) KIRSTEIN

ROSEMARY (KOSSLOW) KIRSTEIN Obituary
Age 69, of Penn Hills, on Monday, December 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Joel L. Kirstein, Sr.; mother of  Joel (Elizabeth) Kirstein, Jr., and Katie Kirstein; grandmother of Joel, III., and Jacob.  Sister of AnnaMae (John) Malle, George (Barbara) Kosslow, Donald (Judith)Kosslow, Grace (Thomas) Eiszler, Kathleen (Donald) Cardone, and the late Robert William Kosslow and Sarah Schake; sister-in-law of Dorothy Kosslow and Donald Schake; also survived by many nieces and nephews; preceded in death by parents, William R. and AnnaMae (Sproul) Kosslow. A Memorial Service will be scheduled for a later date. Interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Arrangements private and entrusted to SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD. Family suggests donations in Rosemary's memory be made to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pgh., PA 15205.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
