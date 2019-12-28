|
LASKY ROSEMARY (McCONNELL)
Age 50, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 26, 2019, after an extended, courageous battle with brain cancer. Rosemary is survived by her beloved husband, Christopher, stepsons Max and Miles, her father Daniel and mother Carol, brothers Daniel (Maureen) and Peter, sisters Caroline (Jim) Hanrahan, Susie McConnell (Martin Carney), Julia O'Day, Dehlia DeLuca and Maryrose (Bill) Schwab. Visitation at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Butler at 46th. Sts., Lawrenceville, MONDAY Dec. 30 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and 3-8 p.m. Family and friends will gather Tuesday at St. Nicholas Church, Millvale, for her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rosemary's name to the Glioblastoma Foundation. www.dalessandroltd.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019