NAUJELIS ROSEMARY S. (SCHOMBURGER)
Of West View, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Daughter of the late Earl J. and Rosemary (Scholz) Schomburger; beloved mother of James A. (Colleen) Naujelis of McCandless; sister of Ron Schomburger, Jerry Schomburger, and the late Bernice Kivlan, Warren and Bud Schomburger; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No Visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Athanasius Church. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Rosemary was a member of the St. Athanasius Christian Mothers. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019