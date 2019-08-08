Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
ROSEMARY S. (SCHOMBURGER) NAUJELIS

ROSEMARY S. (SCHOMBURGER) NAUJELIS Obituary
NAUJELIS ROSEMARY S. (SCHOMBURGER)

Of West View, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Daughter of the late Earl J. and Rosemary (Scholz) Schomburger; beloved mother of James A. (Colleen) Naujelis of McCandless; sister of  Ron Schomburger, Jerry Schomburger, and the late Bernice Kivlan, Warren and Bud Schomburger; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No Visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Athanasius Church. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Rosemary was a member of the St. Athanasius Christian Mothers. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019
