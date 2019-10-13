Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
8:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSEMARY TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSEMARY TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSEMARY TAYLOR Obituary
TAYLOR ROSEMARY

Of Penn Hills, formerly Maplewood, NJ, on October 10, 2019; wife of Gerald Taylor (55 years). A graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in mathematics, Marty was a programmer at Bell Labs; mother of Margaret Hinterlang (John) and Timothy Taylor (Jean); grandmother of Devon and Caelan Hinterlang and Kevin and Shannon Taylor; sister of Francis (Mary), William (Frances) , and John (Marianne); also numerous nieces and nephews; Marty was an active Girl Scout Leader for 20 years, and she enjoyed skiing, hiking, and biking; Friends Received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills; Blessing Service Monday at 8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSEMARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now