TAYLOR ROSEMARY
Of Penn Hills, formerly Maplewood, NJ, on October 10, 2019; wife of Gerald Taylor (55 years). A graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in mathematics, Marty was a programmer at Bell Labs; mother of Margaret Hinterlang (John) and Timothy Taylor (Jean); grandmother of Devon and Caelan Hinterlang and Kevin and Shannon Taylor; sister of Francis (Mary), William (Frances) , and John (Marianne); also numerous nieces and nephews; Marty was an active Girl Scout Leader for 20 years, and she enjoyed skiing, hiking, and biking; Friends Received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills; Blessing Service Monday at 8 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019