SMITH ROSEMARY W.
On Saturday, March 7, 2020, age 79, of North Versailles, PA. Mother of Ramonte, Robert, Rodney and Richelle. Also survived by a host of other family and friends. No viewing. A Meet and Greet will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a memorial service Saturday, 12 p.m. on March 4, 2020 at Morningstar Baptist Church, 812 Oak St., West Mifflin, PA. Interment was private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020