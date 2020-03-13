Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
SMITH ROSEMARY W.

On Saturday, March 7, 2020, age 79, of North Versailles, PA. Mother of Ramonte, Robert, Rodney and Richelle. Also survived by a host of other family and friends. No viewing. A Meet and Greet will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a memorial service Saturday, 12 p.m. on March 4, 2020  at Morningstar Baptist Church, 812 Oak St., West Mifflin, PA. Interment was private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020
