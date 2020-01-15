Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ Our Savior, St. Cyril of Alexandria Church
Age 99, of Brighton Heights, on Friday, January 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Joseph Abbott, Sr.; mother of Bernard Joseph (late Mary Elizabeth) Abbott, Jr. and Ronald Anthony (Donna) Abbott; grandmother of Bernard "B.J." Abbott III, Michel Elizabeth (Mark) Conklin, Bradley John (Elisabetta) Abbott, Kimberly (Clint) Kurtyka, Vanessa Lima, and Michelle Abbott; great-grandmother of Ashley, Chelsea, Chloe, Drew, Emerson, Luke, Brennan, and Kaylin; daughter of the late Anthony and Angela Marie (Calabrese) Iarussi (Ross); preceded in death by siblings, Mary, Albert, and Patsy. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. A Funeral Mass will be held in Christ Our Savior, St. Cyril of Alexandria Church Thursday at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
