FREDERICKS ROSETTA DIANE

On March 25, 2019, Rosetta suddenly transitioned to her heavenly home. Rosetta, better known as Zetta, was born to the late Caesar and Doris Butler in Wampum, PA. She shared her developmental years with her sisters, Kaye Dupree (Ernie), Paula Day (the late John), her twin sister, Roselle Watts and Cheryl Mosley (Herman). She graduated from Lincoln High School in Ellwood City. She earned a Bachelors of Science degree in Health Related Professions from the University of Pittsburgh which inspired her to become a respiratory therapist and pulmonary technician. Zetta excelled in her medical career providing healing support at West Penn Hospital, running a pulmonary clinic at Good Shepherd in Allentown, PA, and retiring as a respiratory therapist at McGuire Memorial Homes in New Brighton. She married Jerome Leonard and together they provided a loving parental foundation for their children, Roger Leonard (Trina), Elisa Sanders (Charles), Stephanie Lautar-Weidner (Robert); proud grandmother of Ivan Leonard (Tiffany), Tia Clark (Lewis), Charles Sanders, Alexis Lautar, Joshua Sanders and Caleb Sanders; great-grandmother of Alanna Clark, Lewis Clark and Romaro Clark. As an animal advocate, she was the dedicated mother of her fur baby, Pepper and grandmother of her grand-dogs Autumn and Coco. Zetta was preceeded in death by her parents, Caesar and Doris Butler; and twin sister Roselle Watts. She will be missed by a host of family members, friends and the Rivers Casino crew. A memorial service is scheduled for April 5, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the HOUSE OF LAW FUNERAL HOME, 9406 Frankstown Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Interested parties can make donations to a local animal shelter in her name. www.houseoflawinc.com