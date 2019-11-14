|
FRUSCELLO ROSINA E.
A longtime resident of Hazelwood, age 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 at her Orlando, Florida home. Beloved wife of 64 years to Patrick A. Fruscello; she was a loving mother to her three children, Patrick Fruscello, Jr. of Bethel Park, Rosina Zilionis of Baldwin and Francis Fruscello of Orlando, Florida. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Our family was truly blessed to have Rosina as our Mother and Matriarch of the family. Arrangements by EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, GREENFIELD. No visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Stephen's Church, Hazelwood on Friday, November 15th at 10 a.m. followed by a burial at Calvary Cemetery, Hazelwood.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019