Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSINA FRUSCELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSINA E. FRUSCELLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSINA E. FRUSCELLO Obituary
FRUSCELLO ROSINA E.

A longtime resident of Hazelwood, age 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 at her Orlando, Florida home. Beloved wife of 64 years to Patrick A. Fruscello; she was a loving mother to her three children, Patrick Fruscello, Jr. of Bethel Park, Rosina Zilionis of Baldwin and Francis Fruscello of Orlando, Florida. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Our family was truly blessed to have Rosina as our Mother and Matriarch of the family. Arrangements by EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, GREENFIELD. No visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Stephen's Church, Hazelwood on Friday, November 15th at 10 a.m. followed by a burial at Calvary Cemetery, Hazelwood.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -