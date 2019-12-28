|
LAVRICH ROSLYN "ROZ"
Age 51, of Bethel Park, formerly of Greensburg, peacefully passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Beloved daughter of Joseph, Sr. and the late Melva Lavrich; loving sister of Joseph, Jr. (Melissa), Richard (Heather), David (Joy) and the late Steven Lavrich; aunt of Nicholas, Samatha, Michael, Rachel, Stone and Luke; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends and her loving pets; Buddy and Coco. Roz was hard and dedicated worker; she was a senior executive at Novum Pharmaceutical Research Services of Pittsburgh. She also enjoyed traveling, she was a worldly traveler. A memorial mass will be offered Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Valentine Church, Bethel Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Hillman Cancer Center, www.hillman.upmc.com/difference/supporting/make-a-gift. Arrangements handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, Bethel Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019