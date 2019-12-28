Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSLYN LAVRICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSLYN "ROZ" LAVRICH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSLYN "ROZ" LAVRICH Obituary
LAVRICH ROSLYN "ROZ"

Age 51, of Bethel Park, formerly of Greensburg, peacefully passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Beloved daughter of Joseph, Sr. and the late Melva Lavrich; loving sister of Joseph, Jr. (Melissa), Richard (Heather), David (Joy) and the late Steven Lavrich; aunt of Nicholas, Samatha, Michael, Rachel, Stone and Luke; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends and her loving pets; Buddy and Coco. Roz was hard and dedicated worker; she was a senior executive at Novum Pharmaceutical Research Services of Pittsburgh.  She also enjoyed traveling, she was a worldly traveler. A memorial mass will be offered Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Valentine Church, Bethel Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Hillman Cancer Center, www.hillman.upmc.com/difference/supporting/make-a-gift. Arrangements handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, Bethel Park.


www.henneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSLYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -