|
|
MADIA ROSS A.
On May 29, 2019, beloved husband of the late Cecelia; father of Linda Mockeridge, Dan (Pat) Madia, Laura (Tom) Irvin, Mark (Diane) Madia, Judy (Mike) Garrity, Joan (Denny) Radick, John (Anna) Madia, Donna (Kevin) Brennan, Michele (Joe) Mancini, Greg (Sallie) Madia, and Ross (Tami) Madia; son of the late Ross and Laura; brother of Rita Gatti, Robert Madia, and the late Frank, Mary Carr, Margie Cooper, Helen Fargo, Vincent, Don, and Jim; 30 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. Friends received 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. A Funeral Mass will be held in Little Sisters of the Poor on Monday 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh., PA 15212.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019