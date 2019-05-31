Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Sisters of the Poor
On May 29, 2019, beloved husband of the late Cecelia; father of Linda Mockeridge, Dan (Pat) Madia, Laura (Tom) Irvin, Mark (Diane) Madia, Judy (Mike) Garrity, Joan (Denny) Radick, John (Anna) Madia, Donna (Kevin) Brennan, Michele (Joe) Mancini, Greg (Sallie) Madia, and Ross (Tami) Madia; son of the late Ross and Laura; brother of Rita Gatti, Robert Madia, and the late Frank, Mary Carr, Margie Cooper, Helen Fargo, Vincent, Don, and Jim; 30 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. Friends received 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. A Funeral Mass will be held in Little Sisters of the Poor on Monday 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh., PA 15212.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019
