MOLLICA ROSS J.
Of Kennedy Twp., age 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Son of the late Joseph P. and Marie (Dudrick) Mollica; beloved husband of 62 years to Christine A. (Spachaz) Mollica; loving father of Cheryl A. (husband John) Facchini, Joseph P. (wife Carla Ferro) and Amy M. (husband Mark) DiClemente; loving grandfather of Marissa, Francesca, Dante, Mia, Isabella, Marley, and Marina. Ross served in the US Army as a Corporal in the Military Police during the Korean Conflict. Friends received at the SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1650 Broadway, Stowe-Kennedy Twp. on Tuesday 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday 1-8 p.m. Prayers in funeral home on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Archangel Gabriel Parish, St. Malachy Church, Kennedy Twp. at 10 a.m. Interment to follow St. Mark's Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020