Anthony J Sanvito Inc Funeral Home
1650 Broadway
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-264-3050
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony J Sanvito Inc Funeral Home
1650 Broadway
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Anthony J Sanvito Inc Funeral Home
1650 Broadway
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
Anthony J Sanvito Inc Funeral Home
1650 Broadway
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Archangel Gabriel Parish, St. Malachy Church
Kennedy Twp., PA
Interment
Following Services
St. Mark's Cemetery
Of Kennedy Twp., age 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Son of the late Joseph P. and Marie (Dudrick) Mollica; beloved husband of 62 years to Christine A. (Spachaz) Mollica; loving father of Cheryl A. (husband John) Facchini, Joseph P. (wife Carla Ferro) and Amy M. (husband Mark) DiClemente; loving grandfather of Marissa, Francesca, Dante, Mia, Isabella, Marley, and Marina. Ross served in the US Army as a Corporal in the Military Police during the Korean Conflict. Friends received at the SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1650 Broadway, Stowe-Kennedy Twp. on Tuesday 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday 1-8 p.m. Prayers in funeral home on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Archangel Gabriel Parish, St. Malachy Church, Kennedy Twp. at 10 a.m. Interment to follow St. Mark's Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020
