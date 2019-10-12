|
FURFARI ROSS V.
On September 9, 2019, Ross V. Furfari passed away at the age of 65, from a very hard and very long-fought battle with a rare and extremely aggressive sarcoma cancer. Ross was born on December 11, 1953 in Rocky River, OH to Frank and Olga Furfari, and joined the family as youngest, to older brothers Anthony and Mark Furfari. The family soon moved to Forest Hills, PA where he stayed until college beckoned. His stories of youthful transgression from these childhood years never failed to entertain and will be sorely missed. They were also a source of wonder for those hearing them for the first time, usually left asking, "How on earth did you get away with that?". Ross' memory was always quite sharp, and could recall names, dates, locations and details with ease; which he unfortunately didn't pass on to his daughter who wishes now she had written some of that stuff down. It was gold. As a youth Ross gained work experience as a gas station attendant on the Ardmore, and at the United Baking Co in the South Side, until he went away to WVU, the family Alma Mater. It was during those college years that Ross met his longtime love Cindy, and after a brief but whirlwind romance they got married. (Hey, it was the 70's). Daughter Sarah entered the picture two years later, and eventually the family settled into the home in McMurray, PA where they would spend the next 35 years. During that time Ross supported his family working for Westinghouse, Centria (industrial steel siding and roofing) which provided some excellent vacations due to all the frequent flier miles racked up; and Stanley Security Systems (door hardware), which provided some excellent tools for his son-in-law to borrow, as well as an opportunity to work from home. Ross used that time wisely and drove Cindy just a little crazy for being there all the time. Ross was known for having a very strong, no nonsense work ethic. He could always be relied upon to do the job and do it well, with as little drama as possible. Being conscientious, reliable, honest, hardworking and capable was the Ross Furfari Way. He set a wonderful example, according to those that liked him. Those that didn't may have other adjectives, but since no one has ever run into one of them, the family is left to believe they either don't exist, or prefer to lay low. While Ross always put in the extra mile at work, it wasn't what he most enjoyed or what really drove him. His true focus and priority was his faith. Ross served as an elder in the local congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for years. As a natural speaker, Ross was always kept very busy, and his organizational skills were put to good use. His true love though was in helping people, and sharing the Bible's message of hope for the future, for a time when "no resident will say, 'I am sick." (Isaiah 33:24) When cancer put him into early retirement, he used his time as a full-time minister and teacher of his faith. His spiritual routine and activities gave his life meaning, purpose and hope. And despite the myriad of miseries and challenges that his cancer diagnosis gave him, he also counted the privileges of these years as some of his best and most fulfilling. Ross's warmth and love drew people to him, and he had a particular affection for the young ones, who needed guidance as they reached adulthood and had difficult decisions to make. His ability to see the big picture, and if asked, tell it to you straight, has helped many a young person through a tough time. While he and Cindy had only one biological child, they truly have so very many that are considered as one of their own. He gave glory to Jehovah for everything, and it was his training through Bible study that made him into the beloved man that he was. Those who knew him will remember him fondly, and remain encouraged by his example. Last year Ross and Cindy moved to the Hudson Valley to be closer to their daughter and family. Though his time there was short, he thoroughly enjoyed his new home and his new friends in the local congregation, and best of all, being across the street from his kids. He died at home, somewhat suddenly, and is already missed greatly. He is survived by wife of 44 years, Cindy; daughter, Sarah (Dan) Morgan; grandson, Rex Morgan; brother, Mark Furfari; nephews, Keagan and Joel (Laura) Furfari; and other extended members of the Furfari Family; the siblings-in-law, Mark and Kathy Keller, Ed and Linda Kent; niece and nephew, Holly (Kent) Yoho and Aaron Kent; and many precious adopted sons and daughters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Olga Furfari, and oldest brother, Anthony Furfari. Memorial Service to be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the 661 Millers Run Rd., Cuddy, PA 15031. Isaiah: 41:10 - "Do not be afraid, for I am with you. Do not be anxious, for I am your God. I will fortify you, yes, I will help you, I will really hold on to you with my right hand of righteousness."