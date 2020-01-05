|
RUKA ROSWELL
Age 96, of Churchill, died peacefully at home with his family on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Brent Ruka, and their two sons, Kurt and Eric. He was a World War II Navy veteran and a research chemist who was an inventor on over 30 patents, including for solid oxide fuel cells and oxygen gauges. At 88, Roswell was the oldest employee of Siemens worldwide. Services private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a contribution to a . Arrangements by WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC. 412-731-5001.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020