ROCCO ROXANE (EGIDIO)
Of Pitcairn, age 69, on Tuesday, January 20, 2020. Beloved wife of John J. Rocco for 47 years. Loving and cherished mother of Angela (Douglas Appel) of Monroeville and Kristina Rocco of Pitcairn. Dear sister of Allan Egidio of TX. Treasured aunt of Nicole Egidio of NM and her son, Kobe. Roxane is also survived by her pet dog, Santino. For 27 years, until this past Christmas, Roxane managed the Santa Claus photo booth at Monroeville Mall. Also, until this school year, she was a School Crossing Guard in Pitcairn for 30 years. Roxane was devoted to her family and loved to cook for them, learn new dishes from the Food Network, and buy items for them from the QVC channel. She also enjoyed her daily conference calls with Angela and Kristina and their family vacations to Ocean City, MD. Roxane reveled in telling the stories of her 1966 Two + Two Red Mustang, and her times of working at Aero Trucking. Friends are welcome to a Memorial Visitation on Saturday from 12-4 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Avenue, Turtle Creek, (412-823-9350) where a Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020