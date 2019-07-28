|
DALZELL ROY A.
Of South Park, age 75, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019; beloved husband of 51 years to Linda; loving father of Diana (D.J.) Weigold, Denise (Kevin) Shumaker and Debbie Stewart; cherished grandfather of Dylan, Rory, Zachary, Joey, Brendan and Kayla; brother of Dave (Donna) Dalzell; uncle of Dawn (Chris) Nix and Dave (Lajoy) Dalzell; preceded in death by his parents; Richard and Edith Dalzell. He proudly served his country as a member of the US Coast Guard. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his memory to , www.alz.org. Arrangements handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, BETHEL PARK. www.henneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019