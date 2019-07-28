Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Resources
More Obituaries for ROY DALZELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROY A. DALZELL


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROY A. DALZELL Obituary
DALZELL ROY A.

Of South Park, age 75, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019; beloved husband of 51 years to Linda; loving father of Diana (D.J.) Weigold, Denise (Kevin) Shumaker and Debbie Stewart; cherished grandfather of Dylan, Rory, Zachary, Joey, Brendan and Kayla; brother of Dave (Donna) Dalzell; uncle of Dawn (Chris) Nix and Dave (Lajoy) Dalzell; preceded in death by his parents; Richard and Edith Dalzell. He proudly served his country as a member of the US Coast Guard. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his memory to , www.alz.org. Arrangements handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, BETHEL PARK. www.henneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now