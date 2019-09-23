|
|
BANKS, JR. ROY "LUCKY"
Suddenly, on September 20, 2019, age 59, of Baldwin, formerly of South Side, Roy joined his family in heaven. Roy was the loving and devoted husband of Darlene (Blasi) Banks; dear stepfather to Clifford and Michael McAfee and Shannon (David) Walker. Roy was truly enamored by his beautiful granddaughters, Nina, Gia, Hana, Grace, and Alexis. He is survived by his mother, Eileen (Lally) Banks; and brothers, Ronald, Robert, Raymond, and Randy (Tammi) Banks; brother-in-law to Charlene Chirum and Marlene Masucci. Roy was preceded in death by his father, Roy C. Banks; and brother, Richard Banks; he is survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He will be forever missed by his furry faithful companions, Morgan, Diamond, Bella, and Lily. A quiet and caring soul, Roy made a great friend to all that knew him. Friends and family welcome Monday, September 23, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211 (412-381-3345). A blessing service will follow visitation at 8 p.m. Burial will be private to the family. Condolences may be left at www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019