Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Resources
More Obituaries for ROY BANKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROY "LUCKY" BANKS Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROY "LUCKY" BANKS Jr. Obituary
BANKS, JR. ROY "LUCKY"

Suddenly, on September 20, 2019, age 59, of Baldwin, formerly of South Side, Roy joined his family in heaven. Roy was the loving and devoted husband of Darlene (Blasi) Banks; dear stepfather to Clifford and Michael McAfee and Shannon (David) Walker. Roy was truly enamored by his beautiful granddaughters, Nina, Gia, Hana, Grace, and Alexis. He is survived by his mother, Eileen (Lally) Banks; and brothers, Ronald, Robert, Raymond, and Randy (Tammi) Banks; brother-in-law to Charlene Chirum and Marlene Masucci. Roy was preceded in death by his father, Roy C. Banks; and brother, Richard Banks; he is survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He will be forever missed by his furry faithful companions, Morgan, Diamond, Bella, and Lily. A quiet and caring soul, Roy made a great friend to all that knew him. Friends and family welcome Monday, September 23, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211 (412-381-3345). A blessing service will follow visitation at 8 p.m. Burial will be private to the family. Condolences may be left at www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
Download Now