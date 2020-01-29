|
|
BOUSH ROY E.
Age 88, son of Anson and Elvena Boush, brother of Lou Jean Seifarth (John), left the Earth to be with his Lord on January 27, 2020. He was the devoted husband of 54 years to the love of his life, Carole Schachter Boush. Roy was the proud father of Carlton Boush (Lisa), Adria Baker (Dustin) and Bethany DeWitt (Keith); loving grandfather to grandsons, Jonah and Eli; and uncle to four nieces and nephews. Roy was born in Reading, Pennsylvania and was a distinguished athlete, lettering in both track and basketball. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. After the war, he attended Lebanon Valley College, majoring in history. Following graduation, he worked for CNA Insurance Company and retired in 1996 as the regional underwriting manager at American States Insurance Company. Roy was an active member of Memorial Park Church, where he was involved with a group called the "Prime Timers." He was an avid bowler and golfer and loved watching sports. He was dedicated to his adopted home of Pittsburgh and their sports teams. His family and friends were blessed by his quiet strength and his deep love of family and faith in the Lord. A Memorial Service will be held at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp., PA on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, Allison Park, PA 15101 or North Hills Food Bank,1975 Ferguson Road, Allison Park, PA 15101.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020