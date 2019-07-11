Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 73, of Upper St. Clair on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Beloved husband for 50 years to Dorothy (Novotnak); dear father of Alison (James) Haley; loving grandfather of Ashley, Andrew and Tyler; brother-in-law of Al Novotnak (Donna) and the late Edward Novotnak; son of the late Josef and Elisabeth Nilsen. Roy retired in 2006 after 38 years with Westinghouse Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory as a Metallurgical Engineer where he was the holder of numerous patents with Westinghouse. Roy graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor degree in Engineering. Friends welcome Saturday, 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Rd., (office at Macy's South Hills Village) Bethel Park, 412-835-1860. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the or a . www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019
