CREEK DR. ROY JOHN
Age 88, of Cranberry Twp., passed away on November 28, 2019. Beloved husband to Patricia Creek. Loving father of Roy Creek, Jr. and Jeanine Creek. Loving stepfather to Michael Laukaitis (Carol) and grandson Michael, II. Roy was a veteran of the Korean War. Roy earned his Doctorate in Education and retired from his educational career as Director of Falk Laboratory School. He retired in 1994 as the longest serving Director in Falk School history. Friends received Thursday, December 12th 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Rd., 724-772-8800 where a blessing service will be held Friday, 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019