Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Stephen R.C. Church
Hazelwood, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROY STONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROY L. STONE


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROY L. STONE Obituary
STONE ROY L.

On February 17, 2020 age 81, of Jefferson Hills formerly of Hazelwood. Roy was born in Kentucky the son of the late John and Anna (Bentley) Stone. He was a retired foreman for Balfour Beatty Construction. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia Stone. Loving father of Roy, Jr., Jack Stone Susan Smith and the late Robert, Rodney and Bernard Steele. Special grandfather to numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brother of Gussy Stone, Judy Riggs, Ronnie, Kermit and Jimmy Stone and the late Patty Smith. Family and friends received on Thursday from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394).  Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Stephen R.C. Church, Hazelwood. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now