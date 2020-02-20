|
On February 17, 2020 age 81, of Jefferson Hills formerly of Hazelwood. Roy was born in Kentucky the son of the late John and Anna (Bentley) Stone. He was a retired foreman for Balfour Beatty Construction. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia Stone. Loving father of Roy, Jr., Jack Stone Susan Smith and the late Robert, Rodney and Bernard Steele. Special grandfather to numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brother of Gussy Stone, Judy Riggs, Ronnie, Kermit and Jimmy Stone and the late Patty Smith. Family and friends received on Thursday from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Stephen R.C. Church, Hazelwood. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com
