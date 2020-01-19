|
SCHWEITZER ROY RUSSELL
Age 88, formerly of Conneaut Lake and Shaler, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was born March 19, 1931, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late William and Anna Schweitzer. In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his two brothers, Harry and William Schweitzer. Roy loved his time spent at Conneaut Lake. He enjoyed boating and his beloved dog, Katie. As a man with high integrity and loyalty to his friends, he was a member of the Cherry City Volunteer Fire Department in his younger years, and in his retirement enjoyed being a volunteer academic tutor for local elementary school students. Left to cherish his memory, are his loving wife, Mary (Vollmer) Schweitzer; his children, Janet (Justin) Wolf, James Schweitzer, Richard (Carol) Schweitzer; and his grandchildren, James, Emily, and R.J. Friends will be received in the ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA, on Monday, January 20, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will follow with Ken Haselrig officiating. Roy's Family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Juniper Village in Meadville, Kane Regional Center of Scott, and Gallagher Hospice. Written tributes and memorials are welcomed and encouraged at www.Kyperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020