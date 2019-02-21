HARTWIG ROY T.

Age 87, formerly of Bellevue passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Mechanicsburg, PA. He was the son of the late William A. and Philomena (Kolling) Hartwig. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Maxine (Chickering) Hartwig and his four older siblings, Leo, Earl, Marcella (Zorn) and June (Barnett). He is survived by his children, Roy C. (Gina) Hartwig of Enola, PA and Susan (Jimmy) Collins of Florence, SC; four grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Roy served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a hard working self-taught mechanic who worked primarily in the trucking industry. In earlier years, he worked for the railroad, delivered coal door-to-door and was a milkman (Country Belle Dairies). He enjoyed helping others and served his community as a councilman/president (Borough of Bellevue). He was also a constable and member of the Masonic lodge. Later, Roy worked as a moving company salesman and also drove charter buses and trolleys giving tours around the city of Pittsburgh. Whether in Bellevue or at the summer home on Lake Erie, Roy was the go-to neighbor for diy projects and small engine repair. He found great joy in putzing around the garage and kabitzin' with the neighbors. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYERS. Family and friends are welcome at 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, 412-221-3800 on Saturday 1 p.m., until time of service at 3 p.m., with military honors. Interment will be private at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosanna Industries via Hampton Presbyterian Church, 2942 East Hardies Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044.

www.hamptonpresbyterian.net