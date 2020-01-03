Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Elfinwild Presbyterian Church
Glenshaw, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROY JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROY T. JOHNSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROY T. JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON ROY T.

It is with great sadness, that the family of Roy T. Johnson of Glenshaw, announce his passing on Monday, December 30, 2019. Roy, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, peacefully passed away at the age of 89 years. Roy will be forever remembered by his beloved wife of 69 years, Mary Ann Johnson (Curl). Children, Randall Johnson (Mariinha preceded in death), Cyndi Welton (Michael), David Johnson (Kathy), Laura Mann (John). Grandchildren, Pedro Johnson, Frank Shaffer, Jr., (Samantha), Sarah Pelkofer (Joseph), Nicole Johnson, David Johnson, Daniel Smullin (Barbara), Amy Boop (Steve).  Great-grandchildren, Ryan, Daniel, Nathan, Ashley, Dylan and Wesley. Roy graduated from Auburn University in engineering. Upon Roy's retirement from L.K. Comstock, he enjoyed golfing, flying out of Butler Airport, racing at the Beaver Run Race track and always sharing his beautiful tenor voice at every church he attended and in the Mendelson Choir. Friends will be received Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Service will be held in the Elfinwild Presbyterian Church, Glenshaw on Monday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now