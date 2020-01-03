|
JOHNSON ROY T.
It is with great sadness, that the family of Roy T. Johnson of Glenshaw, announce his passing on Monday, December 30, 2019. Roy, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, peacefully passed away at the age of 89 years. Roy will be forever remembered by his beloved wife of 69 years, Mary Ann Johnson (Curl). Children, Randall Johnson (Mariinha preceded in death), Cyndi Welton (Michael), David Johnson (Kathy), Laura Mann (John). Grandchildren, Pedro Johnson, Frank Shaffer, Jr., (Samantha), Sarah Pelkofer (Joseph), Nicole Johnson, David Johnson, Daniel Smullin (Barbara), Amy Boop (Steve). Great-grandchildren, Ryan, Daniel, Nathan, Ashley, Dylan and Wesley. Roy graduated from Auburn University in engineering. Upon Roy's retirement from L.K. Comstock, he enjoyed golfing, flying out of Butler Airport, racing at the Beaver Run Race track and always sharing his beautiful tenor voice at every church he attended and in the Mendelson Choir. Friends will be received Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Service will be held in the Elfinwild Presbyterian Church, Glenshaw on Monday at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020