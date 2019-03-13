Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
More Obituaries for ROY RIEHL
ROY W. RIEHL ESQ

ROY W. RIEHL ESQ Obituary
RIEHL ROY W. ESQ.

Age 90, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Castle Shannon, passed away and embarked on his next adventure on March 11, 2019. Roy is survived by his beloved spouse, Mary Catherine Smith; two stepsons, Harry Logan (Gwyn) Taylor, III, Jonpaul J. (Marlo) Serafini ; as well as several cousins. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia M. Riehl. Roy was an Air Force Captain - pilot who broke sound barrier twice. Roy was an attorney and loved helping people. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., and Friday, March 15, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., and again from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, 11:30 am, at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
