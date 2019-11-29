|
STEAD, SR. ROY W.
Age 77, of Penn Hills, passed away the evening of Monday, November 25, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Beloved husband of Margaret Jean (Groetsch) Stead; father of Julie Stead, Cindy Chambers, Roy Stead, Jr., Wendy Chambers, Diane (Josh) McQuade, William "BJ" (Adrienne) Stead, Thomas (Sara) Stead, Lorraine Stead, Stacie (Duane Failor) Stead and the late Kathy Stead; also loved by many grandchildren. Roy worked at BFI/Allied for 32 years and was a proud member of Lodge 1060 in the Machinists Union. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road), Penn Hills, Friday, November 29, 2019, from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019