Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
RUBEN LORENZANA

Unexpectedly, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 of Swissvale.  Loving husband of 15 years to Kimberly Yalch Lorenzana; dear father of Ruben, Jr., Sean Smith (Nicole), Aaron Starr and Erica Pina; Pap Ruben to Coralyn, Sadie, Abbie, Reagan, D'Mar, Anaiyah, and Nyla;  son of Dolores and the late Ivan; brother of Raul Lorenzana, Lisa Flint, and the late Ivan, Jr. and Dolores Kassab; Also survived by his nieces and nephews. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. THURSDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC.,  7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. A viewing will also be held at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 E. 31st Street, Lorain, OH on Monday. www.niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
