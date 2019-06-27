Home

Services
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
John McMillan Presbyterian Church
RUBY (KAST) GREGG


1936 - 2019
RUBY (KAST) GREGG Obituary
GREGG RUBY (KAST)

Of Bethel Park on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, age 83.  Wife of the late Walter E. Gregg; beloved mother of Walter, Betty Jane "B.J." Weinheimer (Urban), Tim and Jesse; grandmother of Urban, Keven, Deanna and Justin; also great-grandmother of Norah Ann.  Ruby fostered 141 children through the Lutheran Children Services and Allegheny County Children & Family Services. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Rd., Library. Funeral Service Saturday, 2 p.m. in John McMillan Presbyterian Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019
