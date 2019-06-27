|
|
GREGG RUBY (KAST)
Of Bethel Park on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, age 83. Wife of the late Walter E. Gregg; beloved mother of Walter, Betty Jane "B.J." Weinheimer (Urban), Tim and Jesse; grandmother of Urban, Keven, Deanna and Justin; also great-grandmother of Norah Ann. Ruby fostered 141 children through the Lutheran Children Services and Allegheny County Children & Family Services. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Rd., Library. Funeral Service Saturday, 2 p.m. in John McMillan Presbyterian Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019