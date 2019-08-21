|
|
FRINK RUBY LEE
Of Glenshaw, PA. A good neighbor and loyal friend. Age 97, quietly on August 17, 2019 at her residence. Wife of the late Dr. James O. Frink; aunt of Denise Montgomery of Los Alamitos, CA; members of the Frink family, and other relatives and devoted friends. Friends may call Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburgh, PA 15221. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, August 23 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2510 Middle Rd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. Burial on the sacred grounds of the Church's cemetery. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019