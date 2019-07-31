|
|
TIMBLIN RUBY MARIE (JONES)
Age 89, previously of Allison Park, passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Mentor, OH. She was the beloved mother of Kirk L. Timblin and Karen Timblin Tyler; and grandmother of Jessica Kupar (husband, Chad), Bobby Timblin (wife, Jessica), and Courtney Tyler. Her legacy lives on in her great-grandchildren, Alexis, Bryce, Shane, Mason and Ethan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reta and Horace Jones; her husband, Joseph H. Timblin; and her sister, Audrey Ruccio. Ruby spent all of her working career in nursing, first being commended for her work at the Polio Clinic with Dr. Salk in Pittsburgh, then as a surgical nurse at Pittsburgh Presbyterian, then finally as a school nurse for the Hampton School district in Allison Park. She never lost her love of learning, proven by the fact that she earned her Master's Degree at Slippery Rock University back in the late 60's when it wasn't fashionable for women to seek higher education. Friends will be received on Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mount Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019