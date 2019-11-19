Home

J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church.
RUDOLF F. "RUDY" ROITZ Jr.


1931 - 2019
RUDOLF F. "RUDY" ROITZ Jr. Obituary
ROITZ, JR. RUDOLF F. "RUDY"

Of North Huntingdon, on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the St. Anne Home Greensburg. Born May 30, 1931, in Pittsburgh to the late Rudolf F. and Margaret (Mullen) Roitz.  Prior to his retirement he was the owner of Norwin Insurance Agency, Inc. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the Army. Rudy was a 1949 graduate of the St. Vincent Preparatory School and Rudy maintained a close ties to the Benedictine Community. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Joseph Roitz; a grandson, Patrick Roitz Newcomer; a great-grandson, George A. DiMatteo; a sister, Mary Dee Shanahan. Surviving are his loving wife of 64 years, Bernadette (Collins) Roitz; beloved father to Mary Beth (Joseph) Spore, Amy (Timothy) Newcomer, all of North Huntingdon, Frederick (Magda) Roitz, of Virginia, Stephen (Toni) Roitz, of Elwood City; a daughter-in-law, Judy Roitz, of California; 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin.  Parting prayers will be held 9:00 Friday followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church.  The family request in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made the Immaculate Conception Church, 308 Second Street, Irwin or the St. Vincent Monastery, 300 Fraser Purchase Road Latrobe, PA 15650. To send on line condolences please visitwww.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
