GORDON RUDOLPH CLARENCE

March 6, 1942 ~ May 21, 2019. Rudy a native son of Pittsburgh, PA. Rudy was educated here and for the better part of his career, he was a second generation independent owner-operator in the trucking industry. Rudy is the proud son of the late Edmond E. and Corinthia Elizabeth Stewart Gordon; and the third oldest child with 15 siblings, Nancy, Linda, Paulette, Michael, Victoria, Vivian, Diane, and the late Edmond, Jr., Thomas, Madeline, Gail, Hope, Richard, Joseph and Kay; he is survived by his children, Kevin, Tracy, Darwin, Darla, Aaron, Barrett, Brandon and the late Donna. Rudy will be missed by those who cared for and about him. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, 5:00 p.m. at WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, 15211.