House of Law, Inc - Pittsburgh
9406 Frankstown Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
(412) 241-3955
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Rapha International Ministries
RUDOLPH D. DYKE

RUDOLPH D. DYKE Obituary
DYKE RUDOLPH D.

Peacefully, on November 17, 2019. Survived by his sons, Rudolph, Jr., David (Adrienne), and Michael (Keisha); daughters, Debra (Anthony), Donna, Linda (Sidney), Cheryl (Mark), and Pamela; 17 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, November 21, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at HOUSE OF LAW, INC., Penn Hills. Homegoing Service Friday, November 22, 2019, 11 a.m. at Rapha International Ministries. Military Services at Restland Memorial Park. www.houseoflawinc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019
