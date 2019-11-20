|
|
DYKE RUDOLPH D.
Peacefully, on November 17, 2019. Survived by his sons, Rudolph, Jr., David (Adrienne), and Michael (Keisha); daughters, Debra (Anthony), Donna, Linda (Sidney), Cheryl (Mark), and Pamela; 17 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, November 21, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at HOUSE OF LAW, INC., Penn Hills. Homegoing Service Friday, November 22, 2019, 11 a.m. at Rapha International Ministries. Military Services at Restland Memorial Park. www.houseoflawinc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019