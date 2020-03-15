|
JANOSKO, M.D. RUDOLPH E.M.
Of Squirrel Hill, died peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 89. "Rudy" or "Doc" is survived by his wife of 64 years, Audrey Nemeth Janosko; his daughters, Beth Deely (David), Gwen Garrity (John), and Ellen Buchan (Gary); his sister, Lou Fuehr; and nine grandchildren. Rudy, a Captain in the USAF from 1959-61, was an admired and respected Psychiatrist who received his bachelor and medical degrees from the University of Pittsburgh and was board certified in Psychiatry and Neurology. A Distinguished Fellow in the American Psychiatric Association, Rudy was a Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and an author, lecturer, and longtime President of the Pittsburgh Psychoanalytic Institute. He was Medical Director of Family Services Western PA, and consultant for the Social Security Administration and Pittsburgh Pastoral Institute. Rudy was a well-known training and supervising psychoanalyst. He received the Meritorious Distinction Award from the Greater Pittsburgh Guild for the Blind and Outstanding Teacher Award at the Western Psychiatric Institute. He was an avid runner, winning numerous races. His quiet manner, genuine kindness and wisdom will be missed by all who knew him. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Friday, March 20th from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Saturday, Mass of Christian Burial St. Paul Cathedral, 108 N. Dithridge St., Pgh., PA 15213 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Country Meadows of South Hills Co-worker Foundation, 3570 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com)
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020