SEIDEL RUDOLPH "RUDY"
Age 75, of Ross Twp., on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Alberta (Bamrick) Seidel; father of Albert (Carole) Seidel, David (Jenny) Seidel, and Debra (Bob) McClintock; brother of Anna Trimble, Ruth Seidel, and the late Sister Helen Seidel; also survived by six grandchildren. Family will welcome friends on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Aloysius Church. Rudy was a 50 year member of the Plumber's Local Union #27, a member of the Chisel and Chips Carving Club and enjoyed fishing. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 14, 2019