|
|
CHISM RUDYARD KIPLING, SR.
On Monday, February 18, 2019, age 92 of Pittsburgh. Beloved husband of 65 years to Claudette Chism. Friends received Thursday, February 28, 2019, between 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m., in the Bidwell Presbyterian Church, 1025 Liverpool Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15233, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held promptly at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Union Dale Cemetery. Arrangements by the ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2025 Perrysville Avenue, Perry Hilltop.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019