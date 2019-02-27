Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
2025 Perrysville Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15214
412-231-1191
Resources
More Obituaries for RUDYARD CHISM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUDYARD KIPLING CHISM Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RUDYARD KIPLING CHISM Sr. Obituary
CHISM RUDYARD KIPLING, SR.

On Monday, February 18, 2019, age 92 of Pittsburgh. Beloved husband of 65 years to Claudette Chism. Friends received Thursday, February 28, 2019, between 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m., in the Bidwell Presbyterian Church, 1025 Liverpool Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15233, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held promptly at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Union Dale Cemetery. Arrangements by the ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2025 Perrysville Avenue, Perry Hilltop.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now