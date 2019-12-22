Home

RUFUS FRANCIS DUFF Jr.

Age 86, passed peacefully December 8, 2019 in Naples, FL. He leaves his wife of 62 years, Carolyn Hill Duff; his children, Tara, Margie, Robbie, Jimmy, John and Suzie; seven grandchildren and many friends. Born in New York City, the son of Rufus and Edith Duff. He was a graduate of Xavier High School NYC 1951 and The College of Holy Cross 1955. After serving with the USMC, Rufus and Carolyn moved to Pittsburgh where they raised their family. Mr. Duff founded Metalworking Machinery Corporation, an industrial equipment manufacturer. An enthusiast of tennis, fine meals and American Saddlebred horses. A celebration of his life will be held in Naples this summer with family and friends. He will be remembered for his gregarious personality, trust in the goodwill of all, and an infectious smile. Memorial contributions welcomed to Avow Hospice (avowcares.org).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
