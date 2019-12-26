|
|
OBLINGER RUSSEL J.
Age 99, of of O'Hara Twp., on Friday, December 20, 2019. Loving husband of the late Marie M. (Eichner). Beloved father of Linda Fifer (Mike), Russel J. Oblinger II (Chich), Duane F. Oblinger (Jo Ann), Lawrence G. Oblinger (Debbie), and the late Dane Oblinger. Pap of Jessica, Tiffany, Ky, and Justin. Great-pap of Colin, Dylan, Jackson, Nolan, Malcolm, and Oliver. Russel was a decorated WWII U.S. Coast Guard veteran and has touched the lives of so many people. He will be sadly missed. Friends received Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 820 Main St., Sharpsburg, where a service will be held at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions to The , 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019