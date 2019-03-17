Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
RUSSELL C. ASHBY

Age 101, of Masonic Village. Formerly of Anderson, IN and Fort Myers, FL, died peacefully on March 16, 2019. Husband of the late Patricia Ashby; father of Lisa J. Neely; grandfather of Ryan A. Neely, Jeffrey A. Neely (Lisa), and Gregory S. Neely (Jerica); great-grandfather of Presley Lynn Neely; preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters. Russ graduated from Ball State University with a degree in Chemistry, and was a Process Engineer for Delco Remy, a division of General Motors. After retirement, he and his wife, Pat moved to Florida, where he became an avid boater. He was a Bronze Star recipient after operating a ham radio in the jungles of the Philippines during WWII. No visitation, service and interment private. He will be interred at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Arrangements by NEELY FUNERAL HOME. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
