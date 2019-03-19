Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
BOYD RUSSELL E., Jr.

Age 72, of Irwin, died Sunday March 17, 2019 at home. He was born December 27, 1946 in McKeesport, a son of the late Russell E. Sr. and Margaret (Staph) Boyd. Russell was a retired employee of Siemens, Pittsburgh, and a veteran of the Navy and Marines having served during the Vietnam conflict. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Irwin, and the Norwin Elks. He enjoyed classic cars and loved to golf. He is survived by his wife of nearly fifty years, Linda G. (Schrecengost) Boyd; his children Dawn Marie Bonney of Irwin and Russell E. Boyd III and his wife Kristen of Churchill; his grandchildren Billy and Randy Bonney and Evelyn Boyd; siblings Carlene Oskin of West Mifflin and Gordon Boyd of NJ; also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main Street, Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers a contribution can be made to the or . For online condolences please visit:


snyderfuneralservices.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019
